Homemade doughnuts – Fresh homemade cake doughnuts are available Saturday starting at 7 a.m. until gone at Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Road. Featured this month will be apple spice, sugar, cinnamon-sugar and plain. Doughnuts are sold as an “Ayersville dozen” having a count of 15 for $4. Doughnuts will be available to the public on the third Saturday morning during their doughnut season of September through May. Doughnuts can be picked up as a drive-thru under the church carport. Proceeds go locally toward helping LifeWise Academy, which provides Bible-based character education for public school students. For additional information or for pre-orders call 419-395-1742.
Fellowship breakfast — The next Northwest Ohio Fellowship Breakfast will be held Jan. 28 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave. The guest speaker will be Stacie Fedderke, humane/animal care Director at the Fort Defiance Humane Society. Fedderke will be sharing about her time working at the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office where she witnessed cases of animal abuse and neglect and how it led to her calling to protect all of God’s creations. All men/women and children of all faiths are invited to share fellowship and love of Christ together as brothers and sisters. This event has a free-will offering. Coffee will be served at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast and program to follow at 8 a.m. For more information, contact George Westrick at 419-784-3975 or grwestrick@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.