Homemade doughnuts – Fresh homemade cake doughnuts are available Saturday starting at 7 a.m. until gone at Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Road. Featured this month will be apple spice, sugar, cinnamon-sugar and plain. Doughnuts are sold as an “Ayersville dozen” having a count of 15 for $4. Doughnuts will be available to the public on the third Saturday morning during their doughnut season of September through May. Doughnuts can be picked up as a drive-thru under the church carport. Proceeds go locally toward helping LifeWise Academy, which provides Bible-based character education for public school students. For additional information or for pre-orders call 419-395-1742.


Tags

Load comments