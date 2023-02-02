Fellowship breakfast — The next Northwest Ohio Fellowship Breakfast will be held Feb. 11 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave. The guest speaker will be Brandon Bryant, director of religious education and coordinator of high school youth for St. John’s and St. Mary’s. All faiths and denominations are invited. Coffee will be served at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast and a program to follow at 8 a.m. For more information, contact George Westrick at 419-784-3975 or grwestrick@gmail.com.
Community breakfast — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Pleasant Bend Road, will be hosting its monthly breakfast on Saturday and on the first Saturday of each month thereafter. An assortment of hot breakfast foods of bacon, sausage links, hash browns, eggs, breakfast casserole, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fruit, toast, sticky buns, coffee and beverage are on the buffet. Dine in or carry-out is by donation. All proceeds benefit the many programs supported by the church.
Prayer meetings — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will be having prayer meetings Feb. 5 and 12 at 6 p.m.
Reconnect With God — Renew faith with Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., from Feb. 16-18 at 7 p.m.
Food pantry — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will have food pantry distribution on Feb. 18 from noon- 3 p.m.
Living Free group — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will be hosting a new Living Free group starting Feb. 22 from 6-7:30 p.m. covering “Where is the Image of God in You?”.
Music night — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will have a talent show on Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.
