Drive-thru live nativity — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township’s Sunday School is hosting its third annual drive-thru live nativity on Sunday from 6-7 p.m. The church is located at 16976 County Road Q1, Napoleon, and guests are asked to enter the back parking lot. The youth have recorded a service that will be played on an FM radio station to be announced at the entrance of the parking lot. There are over 60 youth participating in different scenes and there will be live animals. The adult choir will also be singing live in the gazebo. This event is free and open to the public. If anyone would like to give a freewill donation, the money collected will be given to LifeWise of Napoleon.
Christmas cantata — St. John Lutheran Church, 09088 Openlander Road, Sherwood, will be having its 36th annual Christmas cantata on Dec. 18. The choir will be performing “Glorious Light of Christmas” and there will be 10:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. performances.
Cookie walk — The annual St. Peter Preschool Cookie Walk Drive-Thru will be held Saturday from 8:30-10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, K980 County Rd 17D, Napoleon (Florida). The event will be a drive-thru, with boxes of prepacked, homemade Christmas cookies, brownies, puppy chow and/or fudge. Cookie kits will be available and attendees can expect a visit from Santa. Proceeds will benefit the preschool. For more information, call 419-762-5075.
