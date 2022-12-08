Drive-thru live nativity — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township’s Sunday School is hosting its third annual drive-thru live nativity on Sunday from 6-7 p.m. The church is located at 16976 County Road Q1, Napoleon, and guests are asked to enter the back parking lot. The youth have recorded a service that will be played on an FM radio station to be announced at the entrance of the parking lot. There are over 60 youth participating in different scenes and there will be live animals. The adult choir will also be singing live in the gazebo. This event is free and open to the public. If anyone would like to give a freewill donation, the money collected will be given to LifeWise of Napoleon.


