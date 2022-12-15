Food pantry — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, will be having food pantry distribution from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday.
Bluegrass — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, will have a bluegrass praise band on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Christmas schedule — St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, schedule for Christmas is as follows: mid-week Advent services, Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m; The Siberian Solstice concert at the Huber on Saturday 7 p.m.; Christmas Eve candlelight service, 9 p.m. with prelude music starting at 8:30 p.m. New Year’s Day service will be at 10:15 a.m. and there will be a “Lessons and Carols” service. Questions can be directed to the church office at 419-542-6269. All are welcome.
Christmas program — The high school and junior high youth at St. Isidore Catholic Parish will present a Christmas program entitled “Giving for the Grahams” at 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Marysdale site, located at the intersection of Ohio 15 and Glenburg Road. A free-will offering will go to Deacon Scott Graham and his family to help defray medical expenses. Cookies and refreshments will be served in the church hall following the program. Public invited.
Adopt a child for Christmas — Temple of Praise Church, 505 Elbert St., will be having a Christmas play at 10 a.m. Sunday followed by an “Adopt a Child for Christmas” event in which gifts will be presented to children for the holiday. All are welcome to attend.
