Community breakfast — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, will be hosting its monthly breakfast on Saturday, and on the first Saturday of each month. An assortment of hot breakfast foods of bacon, sausage links, hash browns, eggs, breakfast casserole, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fruit, toast, sticky buns, coffee and beverage are on the buffet. Dine-in or carry-out, cost is by donation. All proceeds benefit the many programs supported by the church.
Community Advent service — A community Advent service will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church in Hicksville. The church is located on West High Street beside Grace Methodist and across from the library. Everyone is invited to attend.
NW Ohio Men’s fellowship breakfast — Join in welcoming Fr. Jason, associate pastor for St. John and St. Mary Catholic churches, at 510 Jackson Ave. on Dec. 10. Coffee and rolls will be served at 7:30 a.m. At 8 a.m., Fr. Jason will share about his family and life growing up on a farm in India and how, after completing 10th grade, he felt God was calling him not to be a farmer, but to serve him as a priest. All faiths/denominations are invited. This is a free-will offering event. Questions can be directed to grwestrick@gmail.com, 419-784-3975 or Martin can be reached at 419-782-3418. Future breakfast dates are: Jan. 14, Jan. 28, Feb. 11, Feb. 25, March 11 and March 25.
Drive-thru live nativity — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township’s Sunday School is hosting its third annual drive-thru live nativity on Dec. 11 from 6-7 p.m. The church is located at 16976 County Road Q1, Napoleon, and guests are asked to enter the back parking lot. The youth have recorded a service that will be played on an FM radio station to be announced at the entrance of the parking lot. There are over 60 youth participating in different scenes and there will be live animals. The adult choir will also be singing live in the gazebo. This event is free and open to the public. If anyone would like to give a freewill donation, the money collected will be given to LifeWise of Napoleon.
