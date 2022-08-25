Fall retreat — The Napoleon and Defiance Zones’ Lutheran in Mission will host its annual retreat on Sept. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, at U.S. 6 and Ohio 66, Stryker. The theme is “Fearfully and Wonderfully Made,” based on Psalm 139:14. Napoleon and Defiance zones’ pastoral counselors, Pastors Jacob Stuenkel and Eric Moquin, will lead the opening worship service. Pastor Moquin will lead an afternoon Bible study. Guest speaker, Jean Cohrs, director of Mission Advancement at Filling Homes, Napoleon will present a program of the history and special services and activities of the agency. The closing devotion will be led by Pastor Stuenkel. All women of the community are welcome to join. Registration forms can be obtained at local LCMS churches. The registration deadline is Sept. 2.

