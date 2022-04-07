Mid-week services — St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, will be offering mid-week services during the Lenten season each Wednesday at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. The theme for these service is “Turning Toward God’s Abundance.” Each week will focus on five divine attributes: faithfulness, mercy, compassion, forgiveness and love. Each service is designed for sustained reflection on the gospel in the context of contemplative prayer, readings, silence and song. All are welcome.
Bazaar and bake sale — St. Mary Altar & Rosary Society will be holding a bazaar and bakesale Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the St. Mary Parish Ministry Center on 715 Jefferson Ave., Defiance.
Easter egg hunt — North Creek United Methodist Church, 18564 County Road B-13, Continental, will be holding an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. All children are welcome. For questions call 419-594-3411.
Special talk — Congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses will be hosting 30-minute program “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” on Sunday at 10 a.m. at 24864 Watson Road. Admission is free and no registration is required. Information on attending locally is available at www.jw.org.
Annual memorial — Congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses will be holding the annual memorial observance of Jesus Christ’s death on Friday, April 15 at 8 p.m. at 24864 Watson Road. Admission is free and no registration is required. Information on attending locally is available at www.jw.org.
