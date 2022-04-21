German Lutheran Heritage meeting — The spring meeting of the German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio is planned for April 24 at 2 p.m. The speaker will be local historian Jay Branson on the topic ”Little School Houses, History and Background.” The meeting place is located at the Lutheran Social Services building, five miles south of Archbold on Ohio 66. The meeting is open and free to the public. German coffee cake and drinks will be provided. For more info, visit Facebook page: German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio.

