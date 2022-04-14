Easter egg hunt — North Creek United Methodist Church, 18564 County Road B-13, Continental, will be holding an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. All children are welcome. For questions call 419-594-3411.
Annual memorial — Congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses will be holding the annual memorial observance of Jesus Christ’s death on Friday, April 15 at 8 p.m. at 24864 Watson Road. Admission is free and no registration is required. Information on attending locally is available at www.jw.org.
Holy Saturday bake sale — Saint Michael Catholic Church, 100 Antwerp Drive, Hicksville, will be holding a bake sale Saturday, April 16 from 9 a.m. until food is gone. There will be potato salad and chicken noodles for $5 a quart. Colored eggs, cakes, noodles, breads, rolls, cookies, and more will be available as well.
Holy Week services — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Holgate, Ohio, will begin with Maundy Thursday worship on April 14 at 7 p.m. and will include Holy Communion and Stripping of the Altar. On Good Friday, April 15, a community Good Friday worship service will be held at St. Peter’s for all members of the community to reflect on the Stations of the Cross. At 7 p.m., we will gather for Tenebrae, the Service of Darkness. On Easter morning, April 17, a sunrise worship service with Holy Communion will be held at 8 a.m. followed by an Easter Breakfast at 9:15. An Easter egg hunt and other activities for children will take place at 9:30. A traditional Easter worship service with Holy Communion will begin at 10:15 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend these worship services.
German Lutheran Heritage meeting — The spring meeting of the German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio is planned for April 24 at 2 p.m. The speaker will be local historian Jay Branson on the topic ”Little School Houses, History and Background.” The meeting place is located at the Lutheran Social Services building, five miles south of Archbold on Ohio 66. The meeting is open and free to the public. German coffee cake and drinks will be provided. For more info, visit Facebook page: German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio.
