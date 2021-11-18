Food distribution — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host food pantry hours Saturday from noon-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Thanksgiving meal — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a Thanksgiving meal Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Gentle Worship — Gentle Worship returns to the Defiance College campus the fourth Sunday of each month. The next worship service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Serrick Center, 700 N. Clinton St. This short service is designed to fit the needs of those who are in pain or who feel limited or uncomfortable at traditional worship. All are welcome. For more information, call 419-782-5771.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
