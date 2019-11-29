Every Monday

Richland Place/PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance, 5-6 p.m., hosted by: Free Christian Church of God; New Jerusalem Church; Evansport United Methodist Church; First Presbyterian Church; and St. Mary Catholic Church.

Every Tuesday

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance, 1-2 p.m.; St. John’s Christian Church, 700 S. Defiance St., Archbold, 5-6 p.m.; First Presbyterian Church, 506 Oxford Drive, Bryan, 5:30 p.m.

Second Tuesday

First Presbyterian Church, 303 W. Washington St., Napoleon, 5-6 p.m.

Fourth Tuesday

St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1400 Glenwood Ave., Napoleon, 5-6 p.m., hosted by Christ United Methodist Church, Napoleon.

Every Wednesday

St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 S. Defiance St., Archbold, 5:15-6 p.m.; Emanuel Lutheran Church, 810 Scott St., Napoleon, 5-6:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 509 Center St., Bryan, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Zion’s Lutheran Church, 1801 E. Second St., Defiance, 5:30-6:15 p.m; St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 20191 U.S. 6, Ridgeville Corners, 6 p.m.

First Wednesday

First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Caroline St., Paulding, 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Second Wednesday

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 601 Flatrock Drive, Paulding, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Third Wednesday

Evansport United Methodist Church, 1560 West St., Evansport, 5:30 p.m.

Every Thursday

Christ United Methodist Church, 215 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, 5-6:30 p.m. (co-sponsored by Wauseon Ministerial Association and Wauseon Lions Club); Richland Place/PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance, 5-6 p.m., Outreach Ministries; Voice of Life Ministries; Beth Dixon and family; and King’s Cross Church.

First Thursday

Hicksville Mennonite Church, 237 W. Arthur St., Hicksville, 5-6 p.m.

Second Thursday

New Jerusalem Church at the Richland Place/PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance, 5-6 p.m.; Community Christian Center, 09228 Hicksville-Edgerton Road, Hicksville, 5-6 p.m.

Third Thursday

Grace United Methodist Church, 121 W. High St., Hicksville, 5-6 p.m.

Last Thursday

St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, 5-6 p.m.; Paulding United Methodist Church, 321 N. Williams St., Paulding, 5 p.m.

First Saturday

Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, Ayersville, 7:30-10:30 a.m.

Last Sunday

Hebron Ministries, 1123 Ayersville Ave., Defiance, 3-5 p.m.

