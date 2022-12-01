The Toledo Symphony Orchestra (TSO) will present a Christmas concert at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 16976 County Road Q1, Napoleon, on Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
This will be the 11th year that St. Paul’s has hosted the orchestra in its sanctuary. Last year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the Symphony only brought the string section. This year, it will return to having all of the instruments performing the Christmas music.
The concert was started in order to provide a service to the community and bring the orchestra closer to home for area residents.
Ticket prices are $20 for adults and $10 for students grades K-12. Children 4 and younger are admitted at no charge. Call 419-758-3522 for ticket reservations or for more information.
The Toledo Symphony Orchestra is a community-supported organization of professional musicians and teachers. It was formed in 1943 as The Friends of Music and incorporated in 1951 as the Toledo Orchestra Association, Inc.
The TSO has grown from a core group of 22 part-time musicians to a regional orchestra that employs 69 professional musicians who consider the Toledo Symphony their primary employer, as well as numerous extra players annually as repertoire demands.
The Toledo Symphony reaches more than 260,000 individuals annually through performances and education programs. The series concerts (masterworks, pops, chamber and family series) are the critical underpinning of the orchestra’s artistic mission and regularly draw people from 135 postal zip codes.
Education programs, student performances and community concerts are held in schools, neighborhood churches, performing arts centers and community facilities throughout the region to help expand participation.
