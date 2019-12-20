Christmas Letters

Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Antwerp presented a performance of “Christmas Letters” on Dec. 15, with 40 youth from the church (shown here) taking part in the production.

 Photo courtesy of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church

Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Antwerp presented a performance of “Christmas Letters” on Dec. 15, with 40 youth from the church (shown here) taking part in the production.

Load comments