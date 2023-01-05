Friday marks the twelfth day of Christmas, the day of Epiphany, and signifies the official end of the Christmas season.
Epiphany always falls on Jan. 6, and ordinary season in the Church follows until Transfiguration Sunday, the last Sunday before Lent.
Pastor Jim Brehler of St. John United Church of Christ (UCC) in Defiance explained that the day commemorates when the magi came to find Jesus and recognized who he was.
“The word ‘epiphany’ basically means a sudden realization or understanding of something that was not seen or understood before,” he elaborated.
The magi were wise men, or astrologers, from the east and did not share similar faith traditions of Jesus. However, they were able to discern that something significant had happened by reading the skies. Their acknowledgment of Jesus held significance in affirming that he was the son of God, an existence that was not in the world prior.
The story of the magi is only in the gospel of Matthew, reported Brehler, and texts for the Epiphany season are “usually various gospel stories” located in the gospel of Luke, which dictate Jesus’ childhood.
Other texts include stories of early miracles of Jesus or any other time someone recognized him as different or special, he shared.
Epiphany is not celebrated by all under the Christian umbrella. It may predominantly be celebrated by Catholics, Eastern Orthodox and some mainline Protestant denominations like Lutherans, Presbyterians, UCC, United Methodist and Episcopalians, Brehler admitted. Other denominations like fundamentalists or Baptists may determine the holiday too “Catholic” and do not recognize or celebrate Epiphany, much like they do not celebrate other liturgical seasons like Advent or Lent, revealed Brehler.
“What each denomination thinks about Epiphany and how they celebrate it differs quite a bit,” he summed up.
For example, in some Mexican Catholic households, Epiphany is called Día de Reyes or Three Kings Day. The three kings refers to the magi and the three gifts given to Jesus. In celebration, a cake called la Rosca de Reyes is served.
“Rosca” means wreath and as such the confection is in an oval-like shape, representing the crown of a king. Other names for this dessert are called kings cake or three kings bread. People can make these at home, but in certain areas, panderías will have them in stock to buy in season.
In traditional fashion, Mexican families will hide a tiny plastic figure that represents baby Jesus in the cake. The amount of babies inside depends on how many families are participating in the celebration. For example, if there are 10 families in attendance, there may be up to five babies inside. Whoever receives a baby Jesus in their slice of cake is considered “the blessing.”
Being chosen as the blessing entails being the host for a big dinner on Feb. 2, Candelaria Day, another Christian holiday. The star dish of the feast are tamales and the chosen “blessings” will make these for all of the families to eat. It is considered a great honor to provide for the family like this.
This is just one of the ways Epiphany may be celebrated in a household. Every experience and tradition differs whether it be by denomination, location, or even by culture.
