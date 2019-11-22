Turkey supper

Christ United Methodist Church, 311 S. Main St., Continental, will host its annual turkey supper on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. The menu includes: turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, cranberry salad, applesauce, pie and beverages. The meal is available for a freewill donation and carryouts are available. Preparing for the event are, from left: Kim Rue, Pastor Chuck Schmunk, Jeanie Rader and Rhonda Relue. For more information, call 419-596-3409.

 Photo courtesy of Christ UMC

