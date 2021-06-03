Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 301 Carter Road, Defiance, will host Destination Dig Vacation Bible School June 14-16, from 1-3:15 p.m., each day. Archaeologists ages 4-12 are invited to the nearly all-outdoor event. As attendees dig, they’ll find God’s promise is fulfilled in Jesus. To register, go to bit.ly/destinationdigvbs. Preparing for the event are, from left: Pam Dawson, director; Amelia Fritz, Landon Retcher and Lainie Retcher. For more information, contact Pam at 419-395-1998. The first 25 households that register by Friday will receive a $1 off coupon for Cabin Fever South.
Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church VBS
Tim McDonough
