WAUSEON — On a wintry day in 1879, Jacob and Elizabeth (Mattie) Miley set out for church with their bobsled and team.
They arrived at the church and were joined by Jacob’s brother, Thomas, and his wife, Caroline (Cally) Miley, who were there to help serve a supper.
The food was placed at the front of the church near the pulpit and the diners sat in the front pews, where they were served by Jake and Tom Miley.
Coffee was made and kept hot next door at Mrs. Wood’s house.
The menu consisted of fried chicken, hominy, pickles, bread and butter, cake and coffee. The price was 10 cents and the ladies made $4 on their venture.
That was the beginning of what has come to be called the Chicken Pie Supper at Wauseon First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), located at 129 E. Elm St.
Those who prepared the food and those who were served enjoyed the supper so much, it has become an annual custom that has been served each year except 1943 (during the World War II because of sugar rationing).
In 1944, even though rationing was still in effect, members of the church saved their stamps and donated them to be used for the church Chicken Pie Supper.
A bazaar was added in connection with the meal so those who attended could purchase needle-craft, crafts and other items. That custom has been replaced with an annual bake sale.
The 140th annual event will be held Nov. 13 at the fellowship hall of the church, beginning with the bake sale at 4:30 p.m., and serving of the dinner from 5-7 p.m. or until sold out.
Carryout, drive-thru service will be available from 4:30-6:15 p.m., or until sold out, in the church parking lot north of the fellowship hall.
This year’s menu includes: homemade chicken pie, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, cranberry salad, bread and butter, homemade dessert pies and beverages served family style.
The amount of food needed for the meal includes 525 pounds of chicken, 400 pounds of potatoes, 60 pounds of cranberries, four bushels of cabbage, 40 gallons of gravy and 160 dessert pies, which serves nearly 1,000 people annually.
For more information, call 419-335-4557.
