Chicken dinner donation

Postema Insurance & Investments in Defiance, donated $1,000 to sponsor the “Drive-Thru” barbecue ½ chicken dinner for the annual St. John Catholic Church Fest-For-All, which will take place Oct. 24 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Defiance. Here, Dennis Postema (right), presents a check to David Jimenez, Fest-For-All chairperson.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

