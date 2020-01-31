St. John dance

St. John Lutheran School in Defiance kicked off National Lutheran Schools Week this past week with a Daddy-Daughter Winter Ball. Here, young ladies from St. John’s watch Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” perform “Part of Your World.”

 Photo courtesy of St. John Lutheran School

“Joy: Fully Lutheran” has been the theme for National Lutheran Schools Week that has taken place at Lutheran Schools across the country this week, as well as locally.

At St. John Lutheran School in Defiance, students and staff have taken part in several activities and events featuring the school theme, “Fully Rejoice in Christ.”

Activities have included the annual book fair, the opportunity for visitors to eat lunch withm students, daily devotionals, the creation of joy posters and a service project in which the school made care packages for Phil’s Friends, a non-profit organization that sends care packages and blankets to people who are battling cancer.

In addition, a Daddy-Daughter Winter Ball was held to kickoff the week, students designed thank-you cards, took part in crazy hair day, dressed as weird superheroes, dressed in pajamas and more.

