Catholic Schools across the country have been celebrating National Catholic Schools Week by taking part in several activities and events.
At Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance, the theme for the week has been, “Light the Way.” In addition to celebrating being a Catholic School, students and staff have celebrated earning Leader in Me Lighthouse status from Franklin Covey Education.
Each day students and staff took part in various activities and events, such as a Glow Party, students dressing for their future careers, dedicating the school’s new lighthouse, Catholic Bingo and more.
Meanwhile, at St. Augustine Catholic School in Napoleon, activities this week have included visiting a local senior center, teacher vs. student trivia, an assembly featuring alumna and Henry County prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers, a Math-a-Thon and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.