Catholic Schools across the country have been celebrating National Catholic Schools Week by taking part in several activities and events.

At Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance, the theme for the week has been, “Light the Way.” In addition to celebrating being a Catholic School, students and staff have celebrated earning Leader in Me Lighthouse status from Franklin Covey Education.

Each day students and staff took part in various activities and events, such as a Glow Party, students dressing for their future careers, dedicating the school’s new lighthouse, Catholic Bingo and more.

Meanwhile, at St. Augustine Catholic School in Napoleon, activities this week have included visiting a local senior center, teacher vs. student trivia, an assembly featuring alumna and Henry County prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers, a Math-a-Thon and more.

