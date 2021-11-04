National Principals Month

Students at St. John Lutheran School in Defiance, recently celebrated National Principal’s Month by holding a surprise assembly for their principal, John March. Following a month filled with cards, posters, and bulletin boards, October ended with a celebration, including a video, principal trivia and everyone holding a mask of the beloved principal (shown here).

 Photo courtesy of St. John Lutheran School

Students at St. John Lutheran School in Defiance, recently celebrated National Principals Month by holding a surprise assembly for their principal, John March. Following a month filled with cards, posters, and bulletin boards, October ended with a celebration, including a video, principal trivia and everyone holding a mask of the beloved principal (shown here).

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments