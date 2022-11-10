Dr. Ray

Dr. Ray Guerandi, a Catholic psychologist, radio and television host, will be a guest speaker at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., on Nov. 14. The event begins at 7 p.m. in Emmaus Hall and will be themed "Standing Strong as a Parent and Grandparent".

 Photo courtesy of Dr. Ray website

Dr. Ray Guarendi will be the guest speaker at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. in Emmaus Hall on the topic “Standing Strong as a Parent and Grandparent.”


Tags

Load comments