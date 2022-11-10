Dr. Ray Guarendi will be the guest speaker at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. in Emmaus Hall on the topic “Standing Strong as a Parent and Grandparent.”
Dr. Ray Guarendi will be the guest speaker at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. in Emmaus Hall on the topic “Standing Strong as a Parent and Grandparent.”
Guarendi is a radio and television host, author and clinical psychologist. He fronts his own radio show, “The Doctor is In” and television series, “Living Right with Dr. Ray.”
According to his website, www.drray.com, Guarendi has practiced as a clinical psychologist for 40 years. He has worked with parents, families and educators, and has been involved with substance abuse programs, in-patient psychiatric centers, juvenile courts as well as established a private practice. Guarendi obtained his B.A. and M.A. at Case Western Reserve University and his Ph.D. at Kent State University.
The “Catholic psychologist” has written a number of books on parenting such as “You’re a Better Parent Than You Think,” “Back to the Family,” “Discipline that Lasts a Lifetime,” “Good Discipline, Great Teens” and “Adoption: Choosing it, Living it, Loving it” to name a few. He has also written on the Catholic faith with title works “Why be Catholic?” and “What Catholics Really Believe.”
Guarendi boasts being a father of 10 adopted children, and many of his speaking topics focus on parenting and the family unit through a traditional Catholic lens.
For this particular event, Guarendi will be addressing the clashing of perspectives between societal culture and Christian values and how that impacts parental behavior and the relationship between parent and child. According to his website, parents are “having their confidence, peace of mind and authority undercut by a number of widespread myths that have been pushed upon them by the experts, the media and almost everybody else.” He claims that parents are being “victimized” in today’s social climate, and addresses their feelings of guilt and frustration.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.