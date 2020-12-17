For the past 20 years, Jean Carr has loyally served the local Catholic community. For the past eight years, Carr’s title has been school secretary for Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS) in Defiance, but prior to working at HCCS, she worked at St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance for 12 years.
Carr will be he first to say the past two decades haven’t been a job to her, it’s been a blessed ministry.
“The connections and friendships I have made over the years will be cherished forever,” said Carr.
Those who have worked with her, and the HCCS families that know her, know she has served beyond the role of secretary. (Many students have referred to Carr as “vice principal.”)
Informally, Carr has played the role of school nurse, (administering countless Band-aids and ice packs); school counselor (consoling a sad child or a stressed colleague); marketing (she is the voice of HCCS when you call the school, as well as a proofreader extraordinaire); enrollment office (ensuring all who apply to HCCS get white glove service throughout the application process); business manager and more.
Carr has given generously of her time and will be missed by her HCCS family. She shared she will miss seeing all the students and staff on a daily basis.
“The favorite part of my job has been helping families raise their children in the Catholic faith by being a caring and consistent presence for the students,” said Carr.
Carr will officially retire at the end of December. Her goals for retirement include doing volunteer work and spending more time with family.
Carr’s successors, Shannon Alvarado and Renee Sampson, will job-share, each working part time with a start date of Jan. 4, 2021.
