STRYKER — Growing up in a family of religious men, it’s not much of a stretch that Pastor Aaron Bueltmann chose to heed God’s call and follow their lead.
Bueltmann, the new pastor of St. John Lutheran Church located at the corner of Ohio 66 and U.S. 6 near Stryker/Archbold explained: “It was always in my mind from a young age that I might be called to ministry.”
The son of Pastor Kevin and Tawn Bueltmann, Aaron explained his grandfathers, a handful of uncles and other members of his family have all served as pastors. It was around the time he turned 10, the 2008 graduate of Lutheran High School in Springfield, Ill., thought he was being called by God to ministry.
“My earliest memory of when I felt I was being called to become a pastor, or to do missionary work, was around the time I turned 10,” said Bueltmann, a 2012 graduate of Valparaiso University with a bachelor’s degree in theology. “When I went to college, my major was in engineering because my thought was to make some money, and then go into ministry.
“But I came to the realization that if God wants me to be in ministry, He will provide, so I changed my major to theology my second year,” continued Bueltmann. “After graduating from Valparaiso, I attended Concordia Seminary in St. Louis. My third year there I took part in the vicarage program, where I took part in urban ministry in Baltimore, which was really exciting. I graduated with a Master’s of Divinity from Concordia in 2016.”
Bueltmann, who was born in Kalispell, Mont., moved to the Midwest when he was very young as his father took different positions in ministry. Two of those stops include Camp Luther in Nebraska and Camp Cilca in Illinois. Many of his camp experiences, from attending to working at them, helped shape Bueltmann into the Christian he is today.
“Growing up at Camp Luther in Nebraska from the time I was 5 until around 12, and then Camp Cilca in Illinois, from the time I was 12 to 18, those experiences were very formative for me in my faith, in my life, in who I am and how I look at myself in the church,” said Bueltmann. “A lot of time people grow up thinking church is something you do for one hour on Sunday, but for me it was a 24/7, 365-day-a-year way of life.
“When I was a little kid and I would go to the camp, the high-school volunteers and the college-aged counselors were amazing, and when I was in high school and college, I was the ‘kid’ who worked at camp,” added Bueltmann. “Those times are special to me, and something I will always remember.”
Before being called to St. John Lutheran, Bueltmann accepted his first call to Forest Hill, Md., where he spent four years, before returning to the Midwest.
“It was a very hard decision to leave Maryland, there were a lot of things I loved about the congregation and the ministry taking place there,” said Bueltmann. “But, when I found out about this church, and I met the people and saw the potential here, I saw a very healthy congregation that I wanted to join. This church has an inter-generational congregation that is energetic, which I love, and I really think I can help make a difference here.”
Bueltmann explained that he is excited that his new church has a focus toward helping people, in and outside of the church walls.
“The congregation has many leaders in the community and not just inside the church, which is very exciting,” Bueltmann said. “What I’ve seen here is a close-knit church family, that is civic-minded and has contacts outside the church. That helps open doors for us to make connections in the community and to minister to those in need in the community, as well as inside the church.
“I’m excited to get to know people better, to find out what their talents are, and to help everyone here use those talents for God’s purpose,” added Bueltmann. “I would like to see us branch out into the community and get to know more people. One idea from the congregation, because we’re so close, is to partner with Four County Career Center and Northwest State Community College to see how we can be a blessing to them.”
The young pastor explained it’s what his congregation calls, “The Hub of Hope.”
Said Bueltmann: “The idea of the Hub of Hope, is to love and serve our neighbors in the name of Christ, to let them know why we exist, that we want to welcome them in and to offer them what God has given to us, salvation in Jesus Christ. Our mission statement is: ‘Responding to life’s realities, with a Christ-nourished life.’ That’s something we really take to heart.”
Services are held Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., with Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday night youth formation for students in grades 3-12 is held from 6-7:30 p.m.
For more information, call 419-267-5266, or go to stjohnstryker.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.