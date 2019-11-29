BrassWorks Brass Quintet will present its annual Christmas concert, Christmas Time is Here, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance.
The quintet, a group of local musicians, has performed together for more than 30 years. Co-founded by tubaist, Dale Schubert and trombonist, Scott Rogers in 1986, BrassWorks has performed regularly throughout the area.
The group has performed at many different venues, including weddings, receptions, park concert series and festivals, churches and health care and assisted living facilities around northwest Ohio.
In addition, the group has performed several times for the Festival of the Trees in Defiance.
“As a group, we’ve been teaching professionally for more than 125 years,” said Schubert. “We formed the group to give us a chance to perform on our instruments and we enjoy sharing with others.”
Members of BrassWorks include local musicians Tim Booth and Jason Lozer on trumpet; Tracy Behrman on French horn; Rogers on trombone; and Schubert on tuba. Also featured during the concert will be vocalist Mandie Heil, St. John music director Dave Moninger on organ, and the adult choir of St. John Catholic Church, which will feature several Christmas pieces for midnight mass this year.
BrassWorks has been featured on several concert series throughout the area, most recently on the opening of the DCCC Concert Series, and have twice been featured on the concert series at the Fayette Opera House.
The group began performing a community Christmas concert a number of years ago, playing for more than 15 years at St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance, and later being invited to perform at St. John Catholic Church where the group has performed for the past several years.
“We enjoy performing at St. John’s, partially because of the acoustical characteristics of the venue,” said Schubert. “It’s always great to perform in such a beautiful facility and it is always a pleasure to work with Dave, the church organist and music director, who organizes the facility for us to perform.
“The people there are very kind and have always been very willing to volunteer to help make it a great event,” continued Schubert. “The audience has been very generous over the years as well, with the money and canned goods we receive going to local food pantries.”
Schubert served as assistant director and director of bands at Defiance High School for more than 15 years, while Rogers served as a band director in the program for more than 28 years.
“We would like to invite the entire community to enjoy this concert with us,” Schubert said. “We will be performing a variety of sacred and secular compositions. It’s our goal to include something for everyone! We understand that people are busy this time of year, but sometimes it’s nice to have a little reprieve to be able to enjoy some good Christmas music to add to your celebration of this season.
“The community has been good to us over the years and we consider it a privilege to be able to give back to the community by offering a bit of Christmas cheer during this festive time of the year,” added Schubert.
Admission is free and the concert is open to the public. Donations of non-perishable food items and monetary donations will be accepted for local food pantries.
For more information about Christmas Time is Here, call 419-782-7121.
