Shown are the pirate ships constructed by the Free Christian Church of God’s set crew, which will be key elements to the set of their vacation Bible school production. According to Pastor Jimmy Fry, it took about two months to complete.
"The Ghost Ship" is an original script produced by Pastor Jimmy Fry for Free Christian Church of God's vocation bible school. It tells the story of the crew of The Ghost Ship that betrays their captain and joins another ship, The Curse, commandeered by Black Beard. Together, they try to search for the fountain of youth, but are not prepared for what is in store for them.
Shown are the pirate ships constructed by the Free Christian Church of God’s set crew, which will be key elements to the set of their vacation Bible school production. According to Pastor Jimmy Fry, it took about two months to complete.
Photo courtesy of Jimmy Fry
"The Ghost Ship" is an original script produced by Pastor Jimmy Fry for Free Christian Church of God's vocation bible school. It tells the story of the crew of The Ghost Ship that betrays their captain and joins another ship, The Curse, commandeered by Black Beard. Together, they try to search for the fountain of youth, but are not prepared for what is in store for them.
CONTINENTAL — Free Christian Church of God, 20799 Ohio 15 near here, will be having its vacation bible school (VBS) next week, Monday-Friday, followed by an original pirate-themed production that Sunday.
The VBS will conduct Bible lessons throughout the week tied in with a story written by Pastor Jimmy Fry.
The tale centers around the swashbuckling crew of The Ghost Ship who are currently staying in Creation’s Cove.
One day, the fiendish pirate Black Beard appears and convinces the crew to mutiny against their captain and take the first mate, Christos, captive.
The crew joins Black Beard and his ship, The Curse. Christos is made to walk the plank, and the rest of them set sail in search of the legendary Fountain of Youth.
The story holds various Bible parallels. The Ghost Ship is in reference to the Holy Ghost, Creation’s Cove resembles the Garden of Eden, Christos is meant to represent Jesus Christ, and the search for the Fountain of Youth is an allegory for the journey to eternal life.
Fry shared that he was inspired by a pirate adventure show he saw while on vacation. He thought it would make a “neat Gospel story,” with ship battles and all.
The production has 20 main cast members, but all children in the Bible school will participate in the program whether that be as tiny pirates or Israelites. This gives the story a more engaging, interactive element.
Some key highlights to look out for are the two ships on the stage that stand at about 22 feet and span approximately 25 feet.
It was built by the church’s own set crew that ranged from eight to 10 people and took two months to complete. There are even six smoke-ring cannons in total between the ships and the kids can operate them.
“We got incredible, talented people. They just go nuts with this stuff,” said Fry.
The Free Christian Church of God’s VBS is free to all children. It will be held Monday-Friday from 6-8:45 p.m. Sunday (July 31) will be the full production and will begin at 10:30 a.m. The show is open to the public and also free.
Every child that attends will receive a complimentary ghost ship t-shirt, bible and snacks.
To register, visit freecog.org. Registration is open all next week, until Friday night. Contact 419-596-3103 for additional questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.