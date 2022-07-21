CONTINENTAL — Free Christian Church of God, 20799 Ohio 15 near here, will be having its vacation bible school (VBS) next week, Monday-Friday, followed by an original pirate-themed production that Sunday.

The VBS will conduct Bible lessons throughout the week tied in with a story written by Pastor Jimmy Fry.

The tale centers around the swashbuckling crew of The Ghost Ship who are currently staying in Creation’s Cove.

One day, the fiendish pirate Black Beard appears and convinces the crew to mutiny against their captain and take the first mate, Christos, captive.

The crew joins Black Beard and his ship, The Curse. Christos is made to walk the plank, and the rest of them set sail in search of the legendary Fountain of Youth.

The story holds various Bible parallels. The Ghost Ship is in reference to the Holy Ghost, Creation’s Cove resembles the Garden of Eden, Christos is meant to represent Jesus Christ, and the search for the Fountain of Youth is an allegory for the journey to eternal life.

Fry shared that he was inspired by a pirate adventure show he saw while on vacation. He thought it would make a “neat Gospel story,” with ship battles and all.

The production has 20 main cast members, but all children in the Bible school will participate in the program whether that be as tiny pirates or Israelites. This gives the story a more engaging, interactive element.

Some key highlights to look out for are the two ships on the stage that stand at about 22 feet and span approximately 25 feet.

It was built by the church’s own set crew that ranged from eight to 10 people and took two months to complete. There are even six smoke-ring cannons in total between the ships and the kids can operate them.

“We got incredible, talented people. They just go nuts with this stuff,” said Fry.

The Free Christian Church of God’s VBS is free to all children. It will be held Monday-Friday from 6-8:45 p.m. Sunday (July 31) will be the full production and will begin at 10:30 a.m. The show is open to the public and also free.

Every child that attends will receive a complimentary ghost ship t-shirt, bible and snacks.

To register, visit freecog.org. Registration is open all next week, until Friday night. Contact 419-596-3103 for additional questions.

