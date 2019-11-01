Bishop Thomas farm mass

The Diocese of Toledo recently held a mass honoring farmers at St. Isidore-Marysdale Catholic Church in rural Defiance. Bishop Daniel Thomas performed the mass with special recognition to Ohio century farms. Pictured is Thomas (with staff) presenting a plaque to Charles and Donna Karacson (center) and members of the Karacson family. Charles and Donna Karacson are the current owners of the Thiel-Karacson century farm established in 1879.

 Photo courtesy of the Karacson family

