The Diocese of Toledo recently held a mass honoring farmers at St. Isidore-Marysdale Catholic Church in rural Defiance. Bishop Daniel Thomas performed the mass with special recognition to Ohio century farms. Pictured is Thomas (with staff) presenting a plaque to Charles and Donna Karacson (center) and members of the Karacson family. Charles and Donna Karacson are the current owners of the Thiel-Karacson century farm established in 1879.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.