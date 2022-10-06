NAPOLEON — On Sunday, the Right Rev. Mark Hollingsworth Jr., bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio, will lead the Holy Eucharist at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church here at, 1400 Glenwood Ave.
NAPOLEON — On Sunday, the Right Rev. Mark Hollingsworth Jr., bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio, will lead the Holy Eucharist at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church here at, 1400 Glenwood Ave.
The bishop has announced his upcoming retirement, and the search is currently underway to select his successor.
Information provided by the church on the matter stated while the church “shares with the whole diocese in their sadness at losing a remarkable leader, they express that they are immensely grateful for the years of support Hollingsworth has shown their small congregation.”
The service will begin at 10 a.m. and all are welcome and encouraged to join. A light lunch will follow.
Right Rev. Hollingsworth Jr. was born on April 9, 1954, to Caroline Jeanes Hollingsworth and the late Mark Hollingsworth. He and his four sisters were raised in Dover, Mass.
He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1976 from Trinity College, majoring in religious studies. He then earned a Master of Divinity degree at the Church Divinity School of the Pacific in 1981, from which he later received an honorary Doctor of Divinity.
The Right Rev. William E. Swing, Bishop of California, ordained him deacon and priest in 1981 and 1982, respectively. On Nov. 15, 2003, he was elected the Eleventh Bishop of Ohio.
Bishop Hollingsworth and his wife, Susan Hunt Hollingsworth, are the parents of Sophie, Isaac, Eli, and Lily. The bishop is an avid cyclist, fly-fisher, and sailor, and drives a 1939 Indian motorcycle.
He plays a variety of stringed instruments and, “to his wife’s chagrin,” the church release joked, the bagpipes. He restores antique vehicles of various sorts, collects autographs, and keeps bees.
Since ordination, Bishop Hollingsworth has served as chaplain to the Cathedral School for Boys in San Francisco (1981-1983), Associate Rector of St. Francis in-the-Fields Church, Harrods Creek, Ky. (1983-1986), Rector of St. Anne’s in-the-Fields, Lincoln, Mass. (1986-1994), and Archdeacon of the Diocese of Massachusetts (1994-2004).
In the dioceses of California, Kentucky, Massachusetts, and Ohio he has served a variety of organizations including diocesan clergy associations; healthcare and AIDS ministry boards; diocesan trustees and councils; camp and conference center, clergy deployment, and seminary boards; and as chaplain to his local fire department.
He was a clerical deputy to both the 2000 and 2003 General Conventions from the Diocese of Massachusetts.
Bishop Hollingsworth was founder of Epiphany at Sea, a program taking inner-city middle school students to sea on traditional fishing schooners, and he was for many years a conference leader for CREDO.
He currently serves as a trustee of Bexley-Seabury Seminary and Kenyon College.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.