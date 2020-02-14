St. John Lutheran BGSU soccer

Bowling Green State University men’s soccer players Jensen Lukascsko and Kale Nichols recently visited St. John Lutheran School in Napoleon to hang out with students and eat lunch with them. The players visited the school after one of the students there participated in a program held by the men’s soccer team. Posing for a photo with the players is the St. John Lutheran student body.

 Photo courtesy of St. John Lutheran School

