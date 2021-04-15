It’s been just more than a year since Pastor Frank L. Bartoe IV founded Bethel Reformed Congregation on April 7, 2020, in his living room in rural Defiance. With the pandemic shutting down houses of worship at that time, Bartoe started the church by preaching sermons Wednesday evenings via Facebook Live.
In the past year, Bartoe moved the church from his living room to his garage, moved worship from Wednesday evenings to Sunday mornings, and watched as the number of people viewing the services grew on the church’s Facebook Live feed.
On March 7, Bethel Reformed Church moved from Bartoe’s garage to the Stroede Center for the Arts, located at 319 Wayne Ave., in Defiance. Church services are held on Sundays at 10 a.m., and continue to be livestreamed via Facebook Live.
“God put it on my heart to start my own church after looking at various options to possibly be an associate pastor in the Presbyterian Church of America,” said Bartoe, a 1990 graduate of Napoleon High School who spent 12 years in the U.S. Army Reserve. “As far as starting a church in a pandemic, what better time to expose people to the word? People found themselves looking for understanding, and what a time to offer people an eternal God.
“We moved to the Stroede Center on March 7, what an amazing place, the facility has been renovated, and everyone there has been very gracious to us,” added Bartoe. “The downside of starting a church in a pandemic, is knowing whether or not people will come to worship. That being said, we’re not huge, we’re not busting down walls, but we’re still a church plant and it’s going to take time until we get elders and such. But, we are teaching and preaching.”
Bartoe, who was ordained through the Evangelical Reformed Church in America (ERCA) in January of 2019, attended Concordia University in Fort Wayne where he earned his undergraduate degree in 2001. In 2014, he entered Puritan Reform Theological Seminary in Grand Rapids, Mich. where he went on to earn a Masters of Religion and a Masters of Theology.
In addition, he earned a Masters of Arts & Philosophy from Holy Apostles College & Seminary in Cromwell, Conn. Bartoe explained formal education is only part of his journey, and his preaching style comes not only from his formal education, but also from his life’s experiences and experiences with God.
“My preaching style is what is called, experiential preaching,” said Bartoe, who is married to his wife, Bridgette, and has two children, Rhachel (23) and Frank (Langley) Bartoe V (22). “Experiential preaching, according to Dr. Joel Beeke, is preaching ‘that stresses the need to know the great truths of the word of God by personal experience.
“’It also tests our personal experience by the doctrines of the bible,’” continued Bartoe. “’It brings truth to the heart of the illuminated who we are, where we stand with God, how we need to be healed and where we need to be headed.’”
Bartoe shared his faith journey began as a young adult, after being asked to attend a revival.
“I was not raised in a Christian family, so I never stepped foot in a church until I was 21,” said Bartoe. “I went to a revival at this little country church, and I remember walking out of there being scared, but understanding what was going on. That was the beginning of my watershed moment, which really came when I had to walk home from J.B. Shakers back in 1991.
“That night I cried out to God, and I felt Him peeling away who I was, exposing who I am as a sinner and He revealing the fullness of his grace,” continued Bartoe. “That night and experience is burned in my mind. From that point I became involved with God.”
He went on to share that next February he met his future wife, Bridgette, who later invited him to church at Mount Calvary Baptist Church near Ayersville. Bartoe found a mentor there in Pastor Gene Osborn, who led him to be licensed as an associate minister. He married Bridgette in 1992, and he credits her for helping him on his path with God.
“My wife has been a fundamental component of this effort and a defined factor of who I am,” said Bartoe. “She has faithfully upheld me in prayer and encouraged me throughout this whole journey. God has used her as an amazing conduit of His grace, mercy and love in my life.”
It wasn’t until 2014, that Bartoe made the decision to attend seminary. While there, he learned about the Puritan way of experiencing God.
“My time there was a moldable, defining time, with an emphasis on Puritan studies,” said Bartoe. “With the Puritans, there is this experiential aspect to religion. One analogy that was used, is that in your mind you know how honey tastes, but it’s something else to actually taste the honey. That struck me to the core, and I remember sitting in Dr. Beeke’s class, thinking I was missing out, that I needed to experience who God is and feed that relationship.”
For Bartoe, the future is all about serving God, and preaching and teaching God’s word to faithful who attend and watch services on Sundays.
“God calls us to be faithful and responsible, and even though we are sinners, his grace and His mercy sustain us,” said Bartoe.
To learn more about Bethel Reformed Congregation, go to belthelreformedcongregation.com, send an email to pastorbartoe@gmail.com, or call 419-906-7401.
