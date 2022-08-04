NAPOLEON — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 16976 County Road Q1, Napoleon, will host its annual Mission Festival service on Aug. 21 at 10 a.m.
The service will be held outside, weather permitting, with music provided by the Mission Festival band and mixed choir. In the event of rain, the service will be moved inside. All are invited to attend.
The guest speaker will be Bob Bartz from Far East Broadcasting Company (FEBC).
Bob and Barb Bartz began their service with FEBC as missionaries in 1989 when the family moved to the Philippines.
During their 17 years of ministry from this base of operation, Bob filled a variety of engineering and management roles in the organization.
In 2007, Bob was called to a ministry development role in Africa, working to grow effective media projects that would impact communities and introduce people to Jesus across southern and eastern Africa with FEBC Radio and TWR-Africa.
In 2015, Bob relocated to Indonesia where he served with FEBC’s International Service Team, consulting with FEBC member media outlets on project management and content development.
In 2020, FEBC assigned Bob to become a part of the Operation Mobilization (OM) media efforts of MediaWorks.
He joined the team as media strategist, assisting content creation teams across OM as they incorporate media into their ministry efforts among the least reached. He introduced tools that will help them learn about their audiences and develop content that will engage with them.
In his consulting role, Bob supports teams who are seeking to use media to communicate messages of value and hope to their intended audiences. He also works alongside churches to discover God’s direction for their ministry efforts.
In addition to his media consultancy roles, he is a songwriter, guitarist, vocalist and musician.
Bob harnesses the richness of acoustic music to incorporate God’s word into the life of contemporary society, according to a release provided about the event. Driven by his own walk, Bob illustrates how this relationship can be put into practice in everyday life.
In adapting to life in multiple cultures, Bob found his journey taking several unique turns. His music captures and reveals the spiritual impact of God in this ordinary life, the release noted.
Through Bob’s lyrical melodies surrounded by an intricate finger-style guitar, listeners can explore the character of God and His practical involvement in their lives. For an introduction to Bob’s music ministry, visit his page on SoundCloud or find him on Spotify.
