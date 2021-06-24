Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, Ayersville, will host its annual Barnyard Barbecue, Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be barbecue pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, chips and a drink. In addition, the event will feature homemade ice cream, deep-fried Oreos, antique tractors, classic cars, a barrel train, horse drawn carriage rides by Lily Creek Farms, children’s games, face painting and raffle prizes. Brian Holbrooks and the Poorbottom Singers will provide musical entertainment. Preparing homemade ice cream include, from left: Greg Lime, A.J. Loeffler, John Lime and Jim Tobias. For more information, call 419-395-1742.
Barnyard Barbecue
Tim McDonough
