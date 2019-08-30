Back to School Bash

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church (UMC), and St. Paul Lutheran Church in Defiance, hosted the first-ever Back to School Bash Wednesday at the south courtyard of The State Bank, and on the grounds of St. Paul’s UMC. The event included music, food, ice cream, games, a scavenger hunt (held in downtown Defiance), and a graffiti wall. Here, Shayla Hoover (left) and Maddie Morton paint on the graffiti wall on the grounds of St. Paul’s UMC.

 Jeff Long/C-N Photo

