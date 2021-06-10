Ayersville UMC VBS

Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, Ayersville, will host Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School June 21-24 from 9-11 a.m. Youth ages three through completed fifth grade are invited to take part in stories, games, snacks, crafts and more. To register, call 419-395-1742 or go to ayersvillechurch.com. Preparing for the event is Marshall McConnell.

 Photo courtesy of Ayersville United Methodist Church

Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, Ayersville, will host Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School June 21-24 from 9-11 a.m. Youth ages three through completed fifth grade are invited to take part in stories, games, snacks, crafts and more. To register, call 419-395-1742 or go to ayersvillechurch.com. Preparing for the event is Marshall McConnell.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments