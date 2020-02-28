Sister churches, Ayersville United Methodist and Trinity United Methodist of Defiance, will host a Lenten program featuring a 50-Day Spiritual Adventure Bible study by Mainstay Ministries for all ages on Sunday evenings beginning on Sunday.
The program will be held March 1, 8 and 15 at Trinity UMC, and March 22, 29 and April 5 at Ayersville UMC. The sessions begin at 6 p.m., with a complimentary meal served each of those Sundays at 5:30 p.m. at the respective churches, with childcare provided.
The theme for the Lenten program is, Celebrate Jesus, and Pastor Mo Dunn of the two churches shared that in addition to Sunday evening Bible study, every Sunday morning during Lent he will preach on the specific topic covered each week during the Bible study.
“The 50-Day Lenten program will include weekly classes for people of all ages, the people of our churches will be encouraged to write in a daily journal and/or guide book and have a daily reflection. The program will culminate on Easter Sunday at both churches.
“What I like about it is that the sermon experience will be enhanced, because everyone will be familiar with the Bible pages I’ll be preaching about on Sunday,” added Dunn.
Dunn shared that on Easter Sunday, Ayersville UMC will host a sunrise service at 7 a.m., following by breakfast at 8 a.m., regular service at 9 a.m. and Sunday school at 10:15 a.m.
At Trinity UMC on Easter Sunday, breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m., followed by an Easter egg hunt/Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m.
During the regular service at both churches that day, an Easter cantata titled, Worthy of the Lamb, will take place.
“The Bible study is a great way for people to read one chapter a day of the gospels of Mark and Luke, which will take you through Lent,” said Dunn. “When we reach Easter, people will see the advantage of the spiritual journey program.”
Regular Wednesday night programs for youth during Lent will take place at both churches at 6:30 p.m., with the combined adult choir practice at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays at alternating locations.
For more information, contact Ayersville UMC at 419-395-1742, or Trinity UMC at 419-782-9781.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.