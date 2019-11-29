INDIANAPOLIS — A total of 13 youth and four adults from St. John and St. Mary Catholic churches attended the National Catholic Youth Conference in Indianapolis Nov. 21-24, along with 120 others from the Diocese of Toledo.

The local contingent were in attendance with 20,000 other youth and adults from around the United States to celebrate and grow and their Catholic faith.

The conference was held at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the Indianapolis Convention Center, and featured many nationally-renowned speakers.

For the first time ever, Pope Francis sent a video message to the youth.

In addition, Pope Francis sent the Vatican’s U.S. to the ambassador to the conference to present a message and speak with the youth.

