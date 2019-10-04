• St. John Lutheran Church, 655 Wayne Ave., Defiance. Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Phone 419-782-5766.
• St. Mary Catholic Church, 707 Jefferson Ave., Defiance. Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Phone 419-782-2776.
• St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance. Tuesday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Phone 419-782-3751.
• Hebron Ministries, 1123 Ayersville Ave., Defiance. Last Wednesday of the month as needed. Phone 419-980-0269.
• Restoration Church, 09119 Christy Road, Defiance. Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. Phone 419-784-2408.
• Richland Place/PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. Weekday noon meals and commodities. Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Phone 419-782-6962.
• Zion’s Lutheran Church, 1801 E. Second St., Defiance. Second Wednesday every month beginning with a meal at 5:30 p.m. Personal care, paper and cleaning products. Phone 419-782-8781.
• Temple of Praise, 505 Elbert St., Defiance. Second and third Monday from 4:30-6 p.m. Last Thursday of the month from 4-6 p.m. Phone 419-782-9415.
• New Jerusalem Church, 600 Division St., Defiance. Second and fourth Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. Phone 419-782-1851.
• Christ’s Cupboard, 129 E. High St., Hicksville. Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Phone 419-487-0442.
• Sherwood United Methodist Church, 512 N. Harrison St., Sherwood. Tuesdays from 1:30-3 p.m. Pantry is hosted by eight area churches and serves people that live in the Central Local School District, Sherwood, Ney, Mark Center and Cecil, as well as people who live in Farmer, Delaware, Washington and Mark Center townships. Phone 419-899-2492.
• Emerging Streams, 22754 County Road 50B, Stryker. First Monday of the month from 5-7 p.m; and third Monday of the month from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Phone 419-515-2147.
• Emmaus Lutheran Church, 841 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. Third Thursday of the month from 5-7 p.m. Phone 419-335-7446.
(Area food pantries not listed that want to be added to this monthly listing should contact Tim McDonough at The Crescent-News at 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to tmcdonough@crescent-news.com).
