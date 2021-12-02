• St. John Lutheran Church, 655 Wayne Ave., Defiance. Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Phone 419-782-5766.

• St. Mary Catholic Church, 707 Jefferson Ave., Defiance. Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Phone 419-782-2776.

• St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance. Tuesday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Phone 419-782-3751.

• Hebron Ministries, 1123 Ayersville Ave., Defiance. Last Wednesday of the month as needed. Phone 419-980-0269.

• Restoration Church, 09119 Christy Road, Defiance. Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. Phone 419-784-2408.

• Zion’s Lutheran Church, 1801 E. Second St., Defiance. Second Wednesday of every month beginning with a meal at 5:30 p.m. Personal care, paper and cleaning products. Phone 419-782-8781.

• Temple of Praise, 505 Elbert St., Defiance. Second Monday at 4 p.m., and last Thursday of every month at 4 p.m. Phone 419-782-9415.

• New Jerusalem Church, 600 Division St., Defiance. Second and fourth Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. Phone 419-782-1851.

• The Gathering Place, 602 Clinton St., Defiance. Last Saturday of every month from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Phone 419-439-2609.

• Richland Place/PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. Weekday noon meals and commodities. Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Phone 419-782-6962.

• Christ’s Cupboard, 129 E. High St., Hicksville. Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Phone 419-487-1324.

• Sherwood Community Food Pantry, 512 N. Harrison St., at Sherwood United Methodist Church. Tuesdays from 1:30-3 pm. Ten area churches support this effort, which serves people in the Central Local Schools district, as well as people with a Cecil zip code. Phone 419-899-2492.

• Antwerp Community Food Pantry, 202 E. River St., at Antwerp United Methodist Church. Mondays and Wednesday from 9 a.m.-noon. Phone 419-258-4901.

• Emmaus Lutheran Church, 841 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. Third Thursday of the month from 5-7 p.m. Phone 419-335-7446.

• Liberty Center Food Pantry, 106 E. Wabash St.. First Wednesday after the first Tuesday of the month from 8-9:30 a.m. Phone 419-533-4841.

(Area food pantries not listed that want to be added to this monthly listing should contact Tim McDonough at The Crescent-News at 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to tmcdonough@crescent-news.com).

