The front cover of Teresa Aeschliman’s new children’s book, “What To Do When God Shows Up.” Aeschliman grew up in a Mennonite family on a farm near Archbold.

 Photo courtesy of Teresa Aeschliman

ARCHBOLD — The new children’s book, What To Do When God Shows Up, by Archbold native and former Defiance Crescent-News farm editor, Teresa Aeschliman, will be released at a book signing at Sauder Heritage Inn, on Nov. 26, from 2-5 p.m.


