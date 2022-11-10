ARCHBOLD — The new children’s book, What To Do When God Shows Up, by Archbold native and former Defiance Crescent-News farm editor, Teresa Aeschliman, will be released at a book signing at Sauder Heritage Inn, on Nov. 26, from 2-5 p.m.
The book tells the miraculous recovery story of Aeschliman’s sister, Pauline Holsopple, who suffered life-threatening injuries in a 1972 car accident. The book is written from the perspective of Aeschliman, who was seven at that time.
Holsopple said it’s hard to adequately describe her time in the ICU at Ft. Wayne’s Parkview Memorial Hospital.
“I felt an overwhelming sense of God’s love and forgiveness,” she said.
“I experienced heaven as a very real, beautiful and light-filled place.”
Holsopple turned 30 in the ICU. Her family was told it would be her last birthday, but this fall marks her 80th year of life.
“As a young child, I was profoundly impacted by what was happening to Pauline,” Aeschliman said.
“Being part of a family and church community with a practice of turning to God in both celebratory times and in times of desperation has been the foundation of my faith.”
“What To Do When God Shows Up is intended to prompt both children and adults to tell their own stories of how God shows up in their lives,” Aeschliman said.
Holsopple and her late husband, Paul, were co-owners of The Anchor Room Christian Bookstore in Fort Wayne.
Copies of the book will be available at the Nov. 26 event for $18/hardcover and $10/paperback. It is also available online through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, and Friesen Press. For more information and to buy a copy, visit NoWordsPress.org.
