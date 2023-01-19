Retired Paulding library director Susan Pieper poses alongside the Monument of the Unborn at St. John’s Catholic Church located at 510 Jackson Ave. Pieper will be one of the speakers at the annual March for Life occurring Monday in downtown Defiance.
Defiance’s annual March for Life will be held Monday at noon at the Defiance County Courthouse.
The march is sponsored by Mother Teresa Respect for Life.
The purpose of the march is for participants to join together in solidarity of their beliefs regarding unborn children.
The march will begin with prayer by Father David Cirata, priest of St. John and St. Mary’s Catholic churches.
This will be followed by the Star Spangled Banner sung by Susie Blank.
A police escort will lead participants from the Defiance County Courthouse to the Monument of the Unborn at St. John’s Catholic Church on Jackson Avenue. Jamie Blank will host the march and lead the prayer for life at the monument.
The event will then proceed to the church basement where there will be speeches, song and hot chocolate.
The speakers will include Colleen Hammons, retired Paulding library director Susan Pieper, Imago Dei Christian School, Children’s Lantern Executive Director Steve Heilsborn and former State Rep. Craig Reidel.
They will be giving personal anecdotes and singing as well as speaking on legislation and ministry.
The event will conclude with song by Susie Blank and prayer by Father Cirata.
