Kwanzaa, an African American and Pan-African holiday, has been observed over this last week of December, with its first day of celebrations held Monday.
According to the Smithsonian, the seven-day holiday was originally created in 1966 by Maulana Ron Karenga, a scholar in African-American history and culture. Karenga organized Kwanzaa after the Watts Riots in Oakland, Calif., in the 1960s. He cited his intentions were to “give Blacks an alternative to the existing holiday (Christmas) ... to celebrate themselves and their history ... .”
Karenga based the festivities on communal harvest festivals found throughout Africa with ideas and concepts expressed in the Swahili language, a language that is widely spoken around the world and heavily in West Africa in particular. The name of Kwanzaa itself comes from the phrase “matunda ya kwanza” which means first fruit in the Swahili tongue, making another reference toward the harvest.
These first fruit festivals can last up to seven days, although the time period varies depending upon the area. However, the number seven has great significance culturally in Africa and in faith concepts as it is the number of perfection, wholeness and wisdom, according to oral history specialist, Kelly Navies of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.
There are seven principles of Kwanzaa. These principles, or Nguzo Saba, are Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith). Each day of Kwanzaa symbolizes one of these principles. For example, on Monday, Umoja was celebrated. On Tuesday it was Kujichagulia, Wednesday it was Ujima and it continues on and on like so.
As each day passes, a candle is lit on a candle-holder called a Kinara. Kinaras have seven candles for the Seven Principles. Some other traditional symbols are the Mkeka (mat), Muhindi (corn to represent children), Mazao (fruit to represent the harvest) and Zawadi (gifts). These are seen in elements of decor.
Although Kwanzaa was originally created against the institutionalization of Christmas, it gradually became a holiday that Christians could participate in as well, according to Navies.
“One of the really important things about Kwanzaa is that you can be a Christian and celebrate Kwanzaa — you can come from any religion. You can be Buddhist, you can be Muslim, you don’t have to have a particular religion and you can still celebrate Kwanzaa,” Navies assured.
The traditional activities of Kwanzaa have much room for creativity. They are grounded upon the Seven Principles, but as to how an individual interprets that principal is up to their discretion. Kwanzaa activities could involve dancing, music, or even live poetry.
The biggest symbol for Kwanzaa, arguably, are the children. Children hold great significance in Kwanzaa celebrations, said Navies. From the beginning, they are represented in the traditional Kwanzaa set-up with the Muhindi. They are encouraged to help cook the Kwanzaa feast (the Karamu), to dance, to really do anything as long as they are involved and learning. The central focus of Kwanzaa after all is to pass down traditions and foster up the next generation with communitarian values.
Kwanzaa was officially recognized in 1997 by President Bill Clinton. In his statement he said, “As America embarks on a season of renewal and reconciliation, the principles of Kwanzaa — unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith — ring true not only for African Americans, but also for all Americans.”
