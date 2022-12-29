Kwanzaa Family

A family gathers around a traditional symbol of Kwanzaa, the Kinara, or candle holder. The candles in the Kinara are red, black and green. These colors symbolize the Pan-African flag and are often worn around the Kwanzaa holiday as well. As a candle is lit on the Kinara, it is tradition to honor the Kwanzaa principle of that day. This can be done through various mediums such as music or literature.

 Metrocreative

Kwanzaa, an African American and Pan-African holiday, has been observed over this last week of December, with its first day of celebrations held Monday.


