Aloha service

St. John Lutheran Church, 655 Wayne Ave., Defiance, will host an Aloha service Sunday at 11 a.m., featuring an accompaniment of a choir of ukuleles. Favorite hymns such as “Amazing Grace,” “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” and “How Great Thou Art” will be featured. Preparing for the service, are from left: Scott Fisher, Allie Chisman and Sandy Gyurnek. For more information, call 419-782-5766.

 Photo courtesy of St. John Lutheran

