The following are the activities and events planned for each day during Spirit Week at Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance. Each day there will be a theme about building faith, and activities for the week include:
Monday — Building Faith Through Service
• St. Mary Catholic Church will provide a small treat to staff.
• St. Joseph charms will be distributed by the Parent Ministry Organization (PMO), (2021 is the year of St. Joseph).
• A Domino rally boxed food collection will be launched (organized by the Student Lighthouse Team).
• National Teacher Appreciation Week daily treat (paid for by the PMO).
Tuesday — Building Faith Through Knowledge
• National Teacher Appreciation Week daily treat (paid for by the PMO).
• Teacher swap (teachers will draw names to see who they have to swap with for 30 minutes).
Wednesday — Building Faith Through Tradition
• National Teacher Appreciation Week daily treat (Catered by Rusy Taco for Cinco de Mayo).
• Live stream mass on Facebook at 9:30 a.m.
• First Communion celebration (students will write care letters to second-grade students, with the letters presented to them at mass).
Thursday — Building Faith Through Prayer
• National Teacher Appreciation Week daily treat (paid for by the PMO).
• National Day of Prayer Pray-a-Thon.
• National Catholic Essay Contest winners recognized in “News at 9.”
Friday — Building Our Faith Through Friendship
• National Teacher Appreciation Week daily treat (Domino’s Pizza).
• Domino rally in the hallway at the end of the day with boxed good donations set up by the Student Lighthouse Team. Classes will come outside their classroom and line the opposite end of the hall. (The goal is to collect approximately 500 boxed goods to line up from one end of the school to the other, before knocking them down like dominos).
• Domino’s Pizza served for lunch.
• A Big Rock scavenger hunt will be held, with the Student Lighthouse Team hiding spirit rocks in classrooms for students to find. Each rock will have a friendship-themed quote/scripture verse, with enough rocks for each student to keep one. (Part of promoting the friendship theme will be for classmates to help make sure everyone gets a rock).
