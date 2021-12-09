Advent tea

St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance recently hosted its annual A Circle of Light Advent Tea, welcoming women and girls to spend an afternoon celebrating the meaning of Advent through scripture and songs. A freewill offering was received to support Marshall’s Mountain, a non-profit organization for continued research on Pompe Disease, which causes many problems in children and adults, including muscle weakness, heart and respiratory problems. Shown accepting a check for Marshall’s Mountain is Amanda Joost (left), whose 2-year-old son, Marshall, was diagnosed with Pompe Disease, from Lorna Smith, who served as master of ceremonies at the tea.

 Photo courtesy of St. John Lutheran Church

