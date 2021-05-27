St. Mary crosses

St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance has planted 135 red crosses in the lawn in front of the church, as a call to end the death penalty. The 135 crosses, which represent all 135 inmates on death row in Ohio, are a reminder for the faithful to pray for those on death row, for the victims and their families, and for an end to the death penalty.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

