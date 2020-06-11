Shown is the 1950 eighth-grade class of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Defiance following its graduation ceremony. Graduates include, front row, from left: Joann Cline, Bonnie Dotty, Sandy Roselets, Margie Ross, Lucrecia Mast, Joann Hartzell, Theresa Simonis, Mary Mack, Carolyn Bond, Sandy Boner and Francis Zanner. Back row, from left: Bob Dietrich, Roger Williamson, Jim Hoeffel, Wayne Swary, Jim Wurst, Rev. Conely, Rev. Fortman, Wayne Roehrig, Jim Cohot, Jim Simonis and Jack Kelly.
featured
70 years later ...
Tim McDonough
