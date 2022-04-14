A new project by St. John Lutheran Church (419 Ministry) came into fruition this past February and has been actively holding events for the Defiance community in an effort to build connections with local residents.
When asked how this came to be, Cassidy Holeso, director of Christian Education at St. John Lutheran Church, shared, “we kind of realized that our church needed some sort of outreach for the community.”
Holeso explained that the church used to have a community outreach program previously, but had not done anything in recent times. It was Pastor Kurt Mews that proposed the church start up the project once more, with a possible rebranding.
A team was created consisting of six members: Pastor Mews, Holeso, Angie Morris, Alana Stork, Kristina Phipps and Roberta Phlipot. Together, they brainstormed and came up with the new name “419 Ministry.”
As for the reason behind the “419,” Holeso said, “we wanted to show the community that we were trying to reach out and that we were focused on building relationships with people in the 419 area code.”
The ministry’s main goal, according to Holeso, focuses on serving the local population, hosting outreach events, and sharing “Jesus’ love for all.” The group also aims to cover all Christian ministry endeavors for children, youth, families and individuals in the community.
The team tries to hold an event once a month. Last month, a community bowling event was held at the Defiance Recreation, Inc. on Jefferson Avenue where about 55 people attended.
The April event had the biggest turnout yet with over 205 children and their families joining together in the church school building to hunt for eggs. Free popcorn and snow cones were served to all who attended.
When prompted for some words to the community, Holeso said, “our ministry is open to everybody, not just people part of a church. It is open to all people in the community, and at any age as well.”
419 Ministry hopes to continue growing, and has events planned for the months of May and June already. Readers can expect to see those listed in the “Church events” section soon.
