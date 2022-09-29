PAULDING — First Presbyterian Church (EPC) is hosting its 40th Annual Women’s Retreat on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Doors open at 8:30 a.m. The church is located at Caroline and Cherry streets in Paulding.
This year, the featured guest, Darlene Briskey, will speak about trusting God with one’s whole heart. The core verse of her message is Proverbs 3: 5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.”
Darlene Briskey is a local artist who has been a follower of Jesus for many years. She has done women’s biblical ministry and children’s programs in many places in the world. She is a wife, mother and grandmother and loves her family very much. She has felt called to be a missionary and share the gospel wherever God sends her.
Lately, the Lord seems to be opening doors for Darlene to share Jesus through her art, noted a summation of the event, and she is exploring how art can be used in worship and for the kingdom of God. She is waiting to see where and how God uses this as she yields to the Holy Spirit. She recently displayed her work at the Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival, and is often at the Paulding Farmer’s Market by Grounded Coffee. Some of her pieces will be on display at the retreat.
“Darlene and I connected through a series of ‘God incidents’ this spring and summer,” said retreat co-planner, Barb Searing.
“It’s quite a story. We are delighted that God brought us into each others’ paths, and that she is willing to share her experiences with us all.”
Retreat participants will enjoy teaching and music from pianist, Susan Kayser. Susan Crossland will also share her talents on the church’s pipe organ.
A brunch will be served by the gentlemen from the Presbyterian Church, and there will be fellowship with other Christian women. While the retreat ends at 12:30 p.m., ladies are welcome and encouraged to linger and visit as long as they wish.
Nursery care is available for infants through age three and four. Attendees are asked to mention this need when registering so the church is adequately staffed. Guests are asked to bring a sack lunch for their child(ren).
To register online, visit www.firstpresbyterianpaulding.com/womens-retreat. Pre-registration is requested by Oct. 14.
Registrations can also be made by mail to the church office (P.O. Box 366, Paulding 45879) or by calling 419-399-2438 or texting retreat coordinators Searing (419-769-0327), Becky C. (419-786-0021) or Becky R. (260-385-0505).
The cost for the retreat is $15. Checks made out to First Presbyterian Church, with ‘women’s retreat’ in the memo line, can be sent with mail-in registrations. Fees may also be paid at the door the morning of the retreat if registration was made by phone or online.
