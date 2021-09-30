PAULDING — First Presbyterian Church in Paulding will host its 39th Annual Women’s Retreat, featuring guest speaker Kim Snyder, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. at the church, located at 114 W. Caroline St., one block from the courthouse square.
Snyder will explore the topic: “An Invitation to Intimacy,” as we look at our personal relationship with Christ.
“We were so looking forward to welcoming Kim in 2020, but then COVID came along and changed all those plans,” shared long-time retreat participant Barb Searing. “It is a blessing that she is able to speak to us this year.”
Snyder was born and raised in Paulding, the daughter of Dr. Charles and Martha Weaver. For those who recognize the Weaver name, the church is pleased that Snyder will not only speak as this year’s retreat, but will also be joined by her sisters, Julie (Weaver) Callow and Loralee (Weaver) Lichtensteiger, for vocal performances and piano music through the day.
Snyder is passionate about spiritual transformation in her own life, and about coming alongside others in their spiritual journeys. She brings a wealth of experience and energy to the retreat. She became a believer at age 5 and grew spiritually at Paulding First Presbyterian Church and the Campus Life Ministry.
Snyder graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in piano performance in 1982. While at Ohio State, Snyder continued her spiritual formation through the discipleship ministry of the Navigators, and also met her husband, Jeff.
Together, the Snyders enjoyed the adventures and challenges of Jeff’s service in the U.S. Air Force, including eight different assignments while raising their four children.
Kim served in each new church location as the pianist and music coordinator, until their last duty station in California. There, Kim served the youth ministry, the homeless ministry, and then as co-founder and co-leader with her husband of the military ministry in their church. The Snyders now live in Sunbury, where they actively serve their church and spend as much time as possible with their six grandchildren.
Local Paulding author Susan Paulus will also be in attendance, and a complimentary copy of her recently-published devotional book, “Come Walk With Me,” will available to attendees. It is a perfect “fit” with the topic, “An Invitation to Intimacy.”
Retreat participants will experience thought-provoking teaching, marvelous music from pianist Susan Kayser, a catered lunch from Grant’s Catering, and rich fellowship with other Christian women. While the retreat ends at 2:30 p.m, ladies are welcome and encouraged to linger and visit as long as they wish.
Nursery care is available for infants through ages 3-4. Attendees are asked to mention a need for daycare during registration so there is adequate staff.
Attendees who bring their children to daycare, are asked to bring a sack lunch for the children.
Pre-registration is requested Oct. 22. The cost for the retreat is $20. To register online, visit www.firstpresbyterianpaulding.com/womens-retreat. Registration can also be made by mail to the church office at P.O. Box 366, Paulding OH 45879, or by calling 419-399-2438.
Checks made out to, First Presbyterian Church, with “women’s retreat” in the memo line, can be sent with mail-in registrations. Fees may also be paid at the door the morning of the retreat, if registration was made by phone or online.
After being canceled in 2020 due to pandemic concerns, the church is looking forward to a rewarding, uplifting day. At present, masks are not required, however, the church will follow current guidelines from the Paulding County Health Department.
