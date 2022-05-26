Pictured are the recipients of the 2022 Deborah S. Maxey scholarship along with Steve Maxey, husband to late teacher Deb Maxey. The scholarship fund was created in her honor in 2018. Front row, from left are: Madilyn Coler and Kennedy Zeller. Back row, from left: Hayden Dales, Steve Maxey and Derek Froelich.
The scholarship recipients of the 2022 Deborah S. Maxey Scholarship were awarded this past Sunday during a church service at St. John Lutheran, 655 Wayne Ave.
The scholarship was started in 2018 by the Maxey family to posthumously honor Lutheran school teacher, Deb Maxey.
Maxey passed away in Feb. 2018 after a two-year battle with cancer. She had been a school teacher for over 30 years, 24 of which were spent at St. John Lutheran School.
“She touched so many lives with her love for children, her love for teaching and her love for God,” Steve Maxey, her husband, expressed.
To qualify for the Deborah S. Maxey Scholarship, applicants must have attended St. John Lutheran School for at least three years between kindergarten and 8th grade.
While it is preferred that applicants are going to enter the field of education, it is not a requirement.
The applicants were asked to write a short essay of 250 words or less. The topic was “What impact did being a student at St. John Lutheran School have on my life?”
This year’s recipients were Madilyn Coler, Kennedy Zeller, Hayden Dales and Derek Froelich. They all had Mrs. Maxey as a 3rd and 4th grade teacher at St. John Lutheran in the past.
Coler will be attending Ohio University majoring in elementary education; Zeller will be attending Trine University majoring in marketing; Froelich will be attending Bowling Green State University majoring in computer science; and Dales will be attending the University of Findlay majoring in exercise science.
At the May 22 ceremony, the group of four each received a $750 scholarship along with an engraved apple and certificate.
Within the past five years, 21 scholarships have been distributed, Steve Maxey reported.
